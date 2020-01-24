Grand Canyon looks for home win vs Utah Valley

CLAMPING DOWN: The Antelopes have allowed just 67.4 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That's an improvement from the 71.8 per game they gave up to non-conference competition.INTRIGUING ISAIAH: White has connected on 20 percent of the 50 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 11 over his last three games. He's also made 73.9 percent of his free throws this season.