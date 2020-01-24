Huntsville voted ‘best small airport’ in USA Today poll

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville International Airport was ranked number 1 in a recent vote of best small airports in the country.
USA Today nominated a number of airports in December 2019 and opened up the poll for voting.
Voters gave Huntsville International Airport a big boost, but voting was equally fierce for T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, Rhode Island.
Huntsville International Airport officials announced Friday the airport had landed at the top of the poll. T.F. Green was ranked #2 in the poll.
USA Today describes Huntsville’s airport as “small and easy to navigate, with an onsite hotel and a nice range of food and beverage options for an airport of its size.”
“We are ecstatic that Huntsville International Airport has been chosen by voters as North America’s best small airport for USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice awards,” said Rick Tucker, Chief Executive Officer, Huntsville International Airport. “We are so grateful to our community for supporting HSV by voting. We share this honor with them and will continue to work hard to provide North Alabama and Southern Tennessee residents with even more great options at their local airport.”
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.