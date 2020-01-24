Montgomery police identify victim of fatal Stella Street shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the victim in the city’s sixth homicide of 2020 as 34-year-old Roosevelt Rankins.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, the shooting happened Thursday in the 2300 block of Stella Street around 3 p.m. At the scene, officers found Rankins inside a crashed vehicle.
Rankins had been fatally shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Duckett says an initial investigation indicates the shooting happened in the 2100 block of Stella Street and Rankins drove from there before crashing in the 2300 block.
No arrests have been made at this time. If you have any information about this homicide, please call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the secret witness line at 625-4000 or Montgomery police at 625-2831.
