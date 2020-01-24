Rain fades and sunshine returns!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a night of good sleeping weather, we are slowly watching our coverage of rain fade as of Friday morning. We will be tracking just a few more scattered showers across our northern/eastern counties for the next few hours, but then sunshine returns!
All of this recently wet weather is thanks to an occluded frontal boundary that has been passing through the area... as it slides away from our area, it will likely drag a lot of our atmosphere’s moisture with it. Translation: by later this afternoon the sun pops back out and we are basically rain free!
Highs today will be likely climb into the 50s for almost everyone, with a few spots south of Montgomery making it to either side of 60°.
Lows tonight dip back into the 30s, so we are chilly but above freezing.
Cool, mostly dry air returns for the weekend; highs are expected to climb into the 50s both Saturday and Sunday while lows remain in the 30s.
A few showers could pop up late Sunday/Sunday night, but most will stay dry (especially during the day).
We stay dry for the first part of next week, with temperatures slowly warming back into the mid 60s.
Another system brings rain by the middle of the week.
