Choirs showcase their skills in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Over 40 show choirs from five different states are in Montgomery for the 12th annual Capital City Classic.
While it’s an opportunity for students to showcase their skills, event organizer, and Tallassee High School Director of Fine Arts, Jerry Cunningham says that the arts are about much more.
“There’s so many different things that people can be involved in, and the arts. the children I’ve seen, I’ve seen it help them grow. I’ve seen them getting more appreciation for so many different things. The arts are something you can enjoy for the rest of your life and it’s not just about enjoyment. It’s also about growing, learning how to deal with things,” said Cunningham.
The students involved see it as a way to have fun.
“This program just really shows us how we can be ourselves, and how we can just have fun,” said Tallassee High School student Abby Noble.
“It’s really an amazing field to go into. You get to connect with others and express that joy with each other and perform. I love performing, but I think it’s an amazing field to go into,” said Tallassee High School student Madison Grice.
Cunningham says that its a way to make them better public speakers.
“They still get nervous in front of people, but they’ve learned how to present themselves. It helps them develop self-confidence. There’s a lot of discipline that people don’t really think about, in being involved in the arts and particularly the performing aspect of the art. It’s a - it takes a lot of discipline,” Cunningham said.
Although not all of Cunningham’s students will go on to be in the art industry, he says the lessons his students learn are priceless.
“To be honest with you, one of the many years that I’ve taught, my job was not to teach professional musicians. My job was to teach them to understand, appreciate and to grow through the use of arts,” he said.
The Capital City Classic is a two-day event and begins Saturday morning at 7 a.m.
Mark Bullock and Amanda Curran will host Saturday’s event
