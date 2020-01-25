Eufaula police searching for escaped inmate

EUFAULA, Ala. (WSFA) - Eufaula police are searching for an inmate that escaped from the Eufaula City Jail.
An inmate housed at the Eufaula City Jail has escaped after using force against a corrections officer. Calvintia Kenard Smith, 26, of Eufaula was being held in the Eufaula City Jail for a domestic violence assault charge when he escaped at noon Saturday.
The corrections officer was not injured in the incident.
Smith is a male, 5’11” and 160 pounds. He was last seen on foot wearing a white jumpsuit with an orange t-shirt.
Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts should contact their local law enforcement agency or the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100.
