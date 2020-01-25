Friday night fire claims 2 in Autauga County

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office has taken over an investigation after two people were killed in a house fire Friday night.
A spokesperson with the Pine Level Volunteer Fire Department said the fire claimed the lives of an elderly couple.
The Pine Level Volunteer Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Autauga County Road 64 around 9:54 p.m. Friday. A spokesperson with the department said by the time units arrived on the scene, the house was full of smoke.
Units attempted to make a rescue but were too late, the spokesperson said.
Foul play is not suspected.
Other agencies in the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, Autauga County Rescue Squad, Marbury, White City, and Old Kinston Fire Departments, also responded to the fire.
