I-85 improvements in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Auburn is partnering with the Alabama Department of Transportation to have lighting installed on Interstate 85 at Exits 50 and 57.
“We’ve been evaluating what are some improvements we could make for safety and appearance. So we’ve been working with ALDOT and we’ve finally come up with a plan,” said Auburn Mayor Ron Anders.
The city is splitting the cost with the federal government, 20/80. So, 80 percent of costs in both the preliminary and contract agreements will be covered federally.
The contract agreement for Exits 50 and 57 will cost just over $2.2 million. Of that, the city will pay just over $420,000.
"They have received some money from the federal government that will be coming through the Alabama Department of Transportation and we're pleased to be able to tell our community that we've approved a couple of projects that at the end of the day make both of those interchanges much safer and much more aesthetically pleasing," Anders said.
Auburn Development Services officials say this is something they’ve wanted to do for years, and even though the partnership with ALDOT is a done deal, it’s going to take some time to get the project completed.
“The total project could take a couple of years. We’re really not sure. A lot of the time the funding being available to start the project. What we’re doing now is executing the agreement so that we can begin the process moving forward, but it could take a couple of years to get everything designed and constructed,” said Executive Director of Development Service Scott Cummings.
Although it will take some time, city officials say that it will improve the safety of these areas, and that is their number one priority.
In addition to the new lighting, both exits will also receive new landscaping.
