Pedestrian struck in I-85NB crash near Waugh at mile marker 17

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Commuters using Interstate 85 northbound should expect delays near the Waugh area of Montgomery County following a Friday evening crash.
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Trooper Michael Carswell, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near mile marker 17 just past Exit 16/Waugh and U.S. Highway 80.
Carswell says the pedestrian suffered injuries but they were not life-threatening. The pedestrian was transported for treatment.
ALDOT says to expect moderate delays or seek an alternate route at this time.
