Jared Mayden relying on versatility at Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama defensive back Jared Mayden padded his stat sheet this season.
The Texas native started 10 of this year’s 11 games, missing the start against Arkansas. He was tied for second in the SEC for interceptions with four, and recorded 53 tackles.
Mayden set the tone for the young core stepping into the spotlight next season, and in his final game as a college athlete, he hopes that spotlight will be on him this Saturday during the Reese’s Senior Bowl.
“It felt good to get back into the swing of things,” he said. “I hadn’t played football in a minute, so it was nice to knock the dirt off and keep it moving.”
Mayden was named a defensive back/safety on the South roster, joined by teammates Anfernee Jennings (ILB) and Terrell Lewis (LB). He is one of two defensive backs listed, along with three other cornerbacks.
So how did Mayden standout? His versatility.
“I played at the safety spot and the starting spot. I just look to show every day how versatile I am,” said Mayden.
That versatility will be put to the test on Saturday when he steps on the field at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Since he’s focusing on how to make a big play in the NFL rather than at the college level, Mayden said it’s all in the details.
“The NFL is really pass first. At Alabama, it was you had a run fit somewhere, so that was just some of the things the coaches were coaching me up on - just details. They’re really detail-oriented out here, so I’m just picking up on all the details,” he said.
You can watch Mayden and the rest of the South team take on the North Saturday on the NFL Network. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. CT.
