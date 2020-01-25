Man charged after victim found dead in inn

CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is in custody and charged with murder after a man was found dead inside an inn Friday.
The Monroeville Police Department, in conjunction with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Conecuh County Sheriff’s Office and Repton Police Department, arrested Dustin Mack Bartlett and charged him in the death of Dylan Haimes.
Haimes was found shot to death inside the Travel Inn Friday morning.
Bartlett has been transferred to the Monroe County Detention Facility where he awaits a bond hearing.
