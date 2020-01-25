Sunny today, but clouds and rain chances return tomorrow

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A beautiful day is underway! We’re warming into the 50s under sunny skies. Enjoy the sunshine, because clouds return tomorrow, along with a small chance for rain.
Tonight will be chilly, with lows settling into the 30s again.
Clouds increase throughout the day Sunday, and a few showers are possible later in the day. The, shower chances increase after sunset.
Rain will come to an end early Monday, and we’ll warm back into the 60s by Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.