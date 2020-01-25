Sunny today, but clouds and rain chances return tomorrow

Clouds return tomorrow, what about rain?
By Lee Southwick | January 25, 2020 at 12:34 PM CST - Updated January 25 at 12:38 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A beautiful day is underway! We’re warming into the 50s under sunny skies. Enjoy the sunshine, because clouds return tomorrow, along with a small chance for rain.

Tonight will be chilly, with lows settling into the 30s again.

Clouds increase throughout the day Sunday, and a few showers are possible later in the day. The, shower chances increase after sunset.

Future radar
Rain will come to an end early Monday, and we’ll warm back into the 60s by Tuesday.

7 Day
