Troy baseball relying on veteran experience in 2019

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 2019 college baseball season is officially underway.
Troy University began practices on Wednesday looking to build on 2019′s 31-29 record.
The Trojans finished 4th in the Sun Belt East Division last year, and head coach Mark Smartt hopes the mix of old and new faces will help the team improve in the new season.
"There's a lot of experience returning, and as a coach, what experience does for me is I kinda know what to expect from certain guys, and then you plug in the new guys and you learn how they go versus shoving them into the action Day 1," said Smartt. "That blend of experience and incoming talent gives me reason to feel optimistic about the type of ball club we can put out there."
The team will celebrate it’s annual Baseball and Softball Fan Day on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Riddle-Pace Field. The Trojans will then open the season against Northern Kentucky on Feb. 14.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.