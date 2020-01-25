Troy teen arrested after victim robbed after leaving party

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A teenager has been arrested and charged by the Troy Police Department after police responded to a robbery.
D’ante DeJuan Jackson, 19, of Troy, is charged with first-degree robbery.
Sunday Troy Police responded to a report of a robbery at approximately 9 p.m. in the 300 block of Aster Avenue. The victim told police he had been robbed while walking home from a party.
When they got to the victim’s residence, the victim allowed the suspect to enter the residence. Once inside the victim said the suspect pulled out a handgun and took a purse from the victim that contained a small amount of cash and property.
The suspect was later identified as Jackson and warrants were obtained for his arrest. The teen was taken into custody on Wednesday and transported to the Troy Police Department where he was interviewed by investigators.
Jackson was then processed through the Troy City Jail and transferred to the Pike County Jail where has been placed under a $75,000 bond.
