Eufaula man killed in early morning shooting

EUFAULA, Ala. (WSFA) - A Eufaula man is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning.
According to the Eufaula Police Department, just after midnight officers responded to Central Avenue on a shooting call, where they found a man with a gunshot wound lying in the yard of a home. The victim, identified as 29-year-old Brandon Christopher Henry, was pronounced dead on scene.
Anyone with information in this investigation should call EPD at 334-687-1200 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100.
