Man killed in crash outside Jemison

According to Alabama State Trooper Michael Carswell, the crash happened at midnight on Chilton County 73 near Chilton County 108, about 10 miles west of Jemison. Damon Lee Russell, 23, was killed when the 2005 Volkswagen Jetta he was a passenger in left the roadway and hit several trees. He was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.