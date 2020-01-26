Sunday Showers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - SUNday is not living up to its name - overcast skies and showers are dominating the forecast today. Showers are moving across the state, so keep an eye on radar if you plan to head outside.
South Alabama will likely receive the bulk of the afternoon rain, with light showers popping up in central Alabama.
Rain will become widespread across all of central and south Alabama tonight.
Some showers could linger early Monday, but we’ll dry out by the afternoon.
Shower are possible again Wednesday, Friday and Saturday of the upcoming week, but none of the days will be a washout.
