Two construction workers seriously injured during renovations at Bryant-Denny Stadium

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two construction workers were seriously injured while working on renovations at Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday.
Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue responded to the stadium around 5 p.m. after officials say two beams fell, striking a manlift operated by two construction workers and trapping them inside. Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue were able to free the workers and both were transported to DCH Medical Center.
Officials have not received an update on the current condition of the workers or learned the full extent of their injuries.
