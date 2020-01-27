Arrest made in early December Montgomery shooting

An arrest has been made in a Dec. 2 Montgomery shooting investigation. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | January 27, 2020 at 11:29 AM CST - Updated January 27 at 11:29 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nearly two months after a man was shot on Montgomery’s Lark Drive, investigators have made an arrest in the case.

Montgomery police say 20-year-old Octavious King Jr. was taken into custody over the weekend and charged in connection to the Dec. 2 shooting in the 2600 block of Lark Drive.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

King is charged with second-degree assault.

He’s being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

