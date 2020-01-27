Country, gospel singer Josh Turner to perform in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Grammy-nominated recording artist will perform in Montgomery in April.
Josh Turner is scheduled to perform at the Montgomery Performing Arts Centre on April 9 at 7:30 p.m. According to his website, the country and gospel singer has received multiple Grammy, CMA and ACM Awards nominations, and he is one of the youngest members inducted into the Grand Ole Opry.
Turner’s notable hits include “Hometown Girl,” “Would You Go With Me,” “Your Man,” and “Why Don’t We Just Dance.” He is also the author of “Man Stuff: Thoughts on Faith, Family and Fatherhood,” which was published in 2014.
Tickets will go on sale Thursday. Visit this link for more information.
