IRS opens tax season to begin processing 2019 individual returns

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tax Season is officially underway! The IRS is now accepting 2019 returns for individual taxpayers.
No major changes this year; the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 made major reforms to our tax system, and those changes are still largely in effect. The penalty for not carrying personal health insurance has been dropped, and the standard deduction has increased - up to $12,200 for singles, $24,400 for a married couple filing jointly.
The IRS expects 90 percent of taxpayers to file electronically, and it’s urging folks to go ahead and get those returns filed, or at least get the process started, soon.
“I always encourage people to get to it early, that way if you owe unexpectedly there are plenty of payments options that are available on our website, irs.gov/paments,” explained IRS Spokesperson Karen Connelly. “And if you're getting a refund, you might as well get your money now. Those of you who use electronic filling and choose direct deposit, most refunds are delivered within 10 days.”
Another reason to file early? It’s the best way to fight scams. If you go ahead and file your taxes, it keeps a scammer from using your name and information to file a fraudulent return that could end up costing you more money down the road.
Filing early also gives you an idea of how your tax returns will look NEXT year, and whether you need to go ahead and make changes this year, to put yourself in a better position.
“We recommend to everyone to do what we call a ‘paycheck checkup’. You can go on to our website, irs.gov, and use the tax withholding estimator. It’s a tool,” Connelly said. “And because of the changes in the tax law that changed the standard deduction and got rid of personal exemptions, you might remember the old W-4 where you filled out whether you were married and how many exemptions you had. Well since those exemptions have gone away, you have a new W-4. You don’t have to fill out a new one if you like the way things are going, but the tax withholding estimator is a great tool to help you figure out if you want to do that and how to calculate the new W-4.”
The IRS offers its free file service to those who made $69,000 or less last year. It allows taxpayers to use one of 10 tax software services at no cost to prepare your state and federal taxes, file electronically, and get your money directly deposited into your bank account. Start that process here: https://www.irs.gov/filing/free-file-do-your-federal-taxes-for-free
If you’re wanting more personal help. the IRS is partnering with AARP to provide thousands of Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites where trained volunteers will prepare returns for free for taxpayers who generally made $56,000 or less.
Find a list of those site here: https://www.irs.gov/individuals/find-a-location-for-free-tax-prep
