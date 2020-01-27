IRS opens tax season to begin processing 2019 individual returns

“We recommend to everyone to do what we call a ‘paycheck checkup’. You can go on to our website, irs.gov, and use the tax withholding estimator. It’s a tool,” Connelly said. “And because of the changes in the tax law that changed the standard deduction and got rid of personal exemptions, you might remember the old W-4 where you filled out whether you were married and how many exemptions you had. Well since those exemptions have gone away, you have a new W-4. You don’t have to fill out a new one if you like the way things are going, but the tax withholding estimator is a great tool to help you figure out if you want to do that and how to calculate the new W-4.”