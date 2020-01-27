January Class Act Teacher says students helped her fight cancer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fifth grade is a very important time in a student’s education. It’s when they are getting ready to make the transition from primary to secondary school.
Our Class Act winner for the month of January knows how important it is for the teacher to set an example that leads to success.
Rural, county, city, magnet, and private, Recenah Clinton has taught at them all in her over 44 years as an educator. You’d think it was her passion all along.
“Actually teaching didn’t appeal to me. I wanted to be a dentist, but God had another idea and so it has become a calling,” Clinton said.
According to Clinton, it really does take a village to make sure these young students are successful.
She says the leadership at Success Unlimited Academy in Montgomery puts God first.
Clinton says it should be evident to students that you care about their education and, more importantly, you care about the people they will become.
“And it’s more than just loving kids. It’s being able to make that connection. And over the years, I’ve learned that if I can’t reach them, I can’t teach them,” Clinton said.
Beasley Allen Law Firm sponsors this monthly award. Attorney Rachel Boyd was there to experience the excitement firsthand.
“I know growing up I thought all my teachers were just the greatest and great role models, which is exactly what you want a teacher to be and so it would be exciting to see them get presented with an award that I think most teachers are very deserving of,” Boyd said.
Nothing stops this teacher from getting it done daily. Not even cancer. Clinton was diagnosed with cancer almost four years ago, and it was aggressive. But so was she in her fight to come back to her classroom as a living example.
“Do we walk the walk? Is it real? And we say ‘yes’ you are loved," Clinton said.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.