Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has signed his first bill into law. It will ensure that teachers receive the full pay raise they were promised this school year. The $1,500-per-person raise was approved during the 2019 legislative session. But officials later discovered a bureaucratic error: Too few teachers were counted as the state budget was written. That meant too little money was initially set aside. Legislative leaders say no teachers have lost money because of the original error. Covering the cost of the raise wasn't a challenge because the state has been collecting more money than anticipated during the current budget year.