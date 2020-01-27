Massive power outage in Elmore County after vehicle hits transmission pole

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama Electric Cooperative advised there is currently an outage impacting 5,000 members in Redland and Elmore County.
CAEC said in a Facebook post that a vehicle hit a concrete transmission pole that feeds its Redland Substation. CAEC will attempt to switch members to other substations to bring power back, a process that may take several hours.
CAEC advised if you do not have power within 2-3 hours, you may be without power overnight. CAEC will work to replace the transmission pole and repair the line.
