Opelika police investigating overnight shooting

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway in Opelika after a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound late Sunday night.
Investigators were called to the 400 block of North 16th Place around 11:45 p.m. where they found the victim, identified only as a 29-year-old man.
The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of what said to be non-life-threatening injuries.
A motive for the shooting remains unclear and no suspects have been identified.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.
