Seasonable week ahead...

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Well... SUNday definitely did not live up to its name! We dealt with an overcast sky for the majority of our afternoon, and showers we on and off in nature. It looks like we will keep a few isolated sprinkles in the forecast early this morning, but the rest of our Monday is trending drier.
While there are a few light pockets of rain on radar, that won’t be an issue for much longer; the rest of our day looks to be drier, but still a bit cloudy.
Temperatures are cool, but not too cold - a lot of you are starting your day in the 40s, and will likely climb to either side of 60° for highs today.
Sunshine looks to return briefly Tuesday before more shower pop back up again Wednesday.
Again, we get a quick break Thursday before another round of rain could slide through the area Friday and Saturday.
The important thing to note with this forecast is none of the days above that mentioned wet weather are going to be washouts... there will be periods of rain, but coverage is nowhere near high enough to say everyone see showers all day, everyday. Keep your First Alert weather app handy will be key, because it will notify you once rain does appear near your location.
