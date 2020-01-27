Truck, other heavy equipment stolen from Clio business

Multiple pieces of heavy equipment, including this Kubota skid steer, were stolen from Pine Straw USA in Clio over the weekend. (Source: Clio Police Department)
CLIO, Ala. (WSFA) - The Clio Police Department is investigating the theft of a truck, trailer and other heavy equipment from a business over the weekend.

According to Police Chief Richard Johnson, the theft happened at Pine Straw USA on Blue Springs Street.

Sometime between 7 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday someone stole the following items:

  • White 2004 Dodge 3500 pick-up truck with dual rear wheels and Pine Straw USA decals
  • Black 20-foot utility trailer with tag #6UTA3173
  • Orange Kubota Skid Steer
  • Mulch cutter

If you have any information about these thefts, call Clio police at 334-397-4402 or 334-726-7838.

