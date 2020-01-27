Weekend Montgomery stabbing suspect arrested

Montgomery police say a man was stabbed late Saturday after getting into an argument with a family member. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | January 27, 2020 at 11:20 AM CST - Updated January 27 at 11:20 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect in a weekend Montgomery stabbing investigation has been arrested, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Zachery Holmes, 23, is charged with second-degree assault following the Saturday night incident. He was arrested on the scene and charged, according to police.

Law enforcement responded to the 4000 block of Chatwood Street around 8 p.m. where they found the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound.

Investigators believe the man was stabbed during a verbal altercation with a family member.

