ADPH to hold meeting for Lowndes County residents about sewage disposal

Sewage issues have plagued the county’s rural areas for years. In October, Hollywood star Jane Fonda came to Alabama with the Center for Rural Enterprise and Environmental Justice, an organization that works to improve inadequate sewage systems in rural parts of the United States. She announced the group’s expansion to several rural communities throughout the U.S., including Lowndes County, where 30 percent of the county’s citizens are living below the poverty line and don’t have access to clean water.