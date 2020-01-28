Better Business Bureau: Be careful before you donate after tragedies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When it comes to tragedies and natural disasters, Alabamians always step in to help but how do you know where your money is really going?
The Better Business Bureau of Central Alabama says you should give to organizations that you recognize and make sure they can live up to their promises.
“There are many well-meaning people and organizations who are going to collect clothes and toiletries, but have no way to deliver these services to Australia or wherever the disaster is," said David Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau.
It’s okay to ask plenty of questions. If a charity doesn’t have a good plan in place to use your money or donations you may need to look for another one.
Crowdfunding is also very popular these days. It’s a way for individuals or groups to raise money for someone who needs financial help. It’s important to make sure you’re donating to a cause you’re familiar with. If you’re unsure it doesn’t hurt to contact the family to make sure they are aware of someone crowdfunding on their behalf.
“Remember there is very little vetting with crowdfunding. Someone can set up a crowdfunding account and say they are going to do one thing with the money and then go in a different direction.”
If you’re looking for reputable charities the Better Business Bureau has a section on its website where you can look up and compare different charities.
Finally, if you’re looking to use a donation as a tax deduction you need to make sure the charity is a 501 C 3 nonprofit if you want to claim that on your taxes.
