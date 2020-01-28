Clio police find stolen truck, other equipment behind house

CLIO, Ala. (WSFA) - Police have recovered a truck and other equipment that were stolen from a Clio business over the weekend.
Clio Police Chief Richard Johnson said police received a tip from a caller and found the stolen 2004 Dodge 3500, Kubota Skid Steer and stump grinder behind a house on Highway 51 about five miles south of Clio.
Someone stole the equipment from Pinestraw USA on Blue Springs Street sometime between 7 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday.
Police also found another stolen truck, a 1996 Dodge Ram 3500, on the property.
With the help of the Dale County Sheriff’s Office, they searched the house and found several other stolen items, Johnson said.
Anyone with information about this case should contact Clio or Dale County authorities at 334-397-4402 or 334-726-7838.
