Couple killed in Deatsville house fire identified

DEATSVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - We now know the names of two people killed in a house fire in Autauga County. Bobby Glenn Byrd, 75, and his wife, Veda Byrd, 78, died Friday night. They both were wheelchair-bound and couldn’t escape the blaze.
There is little left to see of the home on 151 County Road 64. The couple lived in the home for more than 40 years.
Mark Ratliff spent most of the day boarding up windows at the couple’s home, trying to keep his neighbors’ things safe.
“They’re like Mom and Dad,” he said.
Ratliff and his partner live across the street. They’ve known the Byrds for more than 30 years. When the fire broke out late Friday night, they were asleep only to wake up to a phone call and the horrible news.
“My partner was actually on the phone and when I heard both of them I said something ain’t right,” he said.
Pine Level Assistant Fire Chief Kenny Barber was on the scene within minutes. But, this was no ordinary call. The Byrds were his neighbors, too.
“They were great people, biggest hearts on them than anyone I’ve ever met," he said. “They’d give you the shirt off their backs. Anybody to a complete stranger.”
While almost everything in the home was destroyed there were some things that were untouched. Those are the memories the Byrds shared with friends in their home. Ratliff said he’ll miss having cocktails with the Byrds.
“We changed their light bulbs, just do and take them places," he said. "We’d go out to eat, we had birthday parties here. Just good times.”
Despite the tragic loss, those good times will never be forgotten.
The Byrds will be missed in their community. Ratliff says on good days they would sit near their mailbox and wave to everyone who drove by.
The Alabama State Fire Marshal is still investigating the cause of the fire.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been updated to indicate the couple lived in Autauga County, not Elmore County. Deatsville covers a portion of both counties.
