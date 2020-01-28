Court hearing reveals more details in Huntsville police officer’s murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A capital murder case in Madison County is headed to a grand jury. The judge made that decision on Jan. 27.
The judge says there’s enough evidence against Lajeromeny Brown to put him on trial for murdering Huntsville STAC agent Billy Clardy III.
Brown entered the Madison County courtroom handcuffed and shackled. He had several family members in the courtroom supporting him during the preliminary hearing.
Brown is accused of shooting and killing Clardy back on Dec. 6 on Levert Street in Huntsville.
Only one witness took the stand, Huntsville police investigator Chris Hines.
He told the judge everything he saw at the murder scene. He also says officers first met Brown in November during an undercover operation.
One month later, a second operation did not go as planned. That’s when he says Brown pulled out a gun and fired eight shots from inside a home on Levert Street. Two of those bullets hit Clardy.
After hearing today’s testimony, Judge Patrick Tuten found probable cause and this capital murder case will go to a grand jury.
The judge will also determine weather or not bond will be issued for Brown.
Attorneys for the state are asking for the death penalty and say Brown is a flight risk and that he has criminal history in 4 states.
Lawyers involved in this case say a trial date has not been set but it’s not expected to be any time soon. A time frame has also not been set for when the judge will decide on Brown’s bond.
