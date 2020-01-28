Gowdy to speak at Faulkner’s 2020 benefit dinner

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Add former Republican Congressman Trey Gowdy’s name to the list of politicians, journalists, athletes, coaches, comedians and astronauts who have accepted invitations over the last 40-plus years to speak at Faulkner University’s Annual Benefit Dinner.
Gowdy, who used to represent a South Carolina district in Congress, was confirmed Tuesday as the university’s latest speaker.
“Congressman Gowdy was entertained as a potential member of the President’s legal team for the impeachment proceedings, so he’ll have a lot to say that is relevant to what Montgomerians are talking about and thinking about as we think about the future of our nation,” Faulkner President Mike Williams said.
Before his time in Congress, Gowdy was a federal prosecutor.
In Congress, Gowdy served on the Judiciary Committee, Oversight and Government Reform Committee, Intelligence Committee, Education and the Workforce Committee and Ethics Committee on current issues from Capitol Hill to the River Region, according to a statement the university released.
Previous speakers include former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley (2019), former British Prime Minister Tony Blair (2018), Donald Trump, Jr. (2017), former New York City Mayor Rudi Giuliani (2016), former NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Brokaw (2015) and neurosurgeon and future HUD Secretary Ben Carson (2014).
Proceeds from the Oct. 1 dinner go to support the university and student scholarships. Tickets can be found at https://www.faulkner.edu/gowdy.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.