Graphic Packaging: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Graphic Packaging Holding Co. (GPK) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $33 million.
On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 23 cents per share.
The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 23 cents per share.
The packaging company posted revenue of $1.52 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.56 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $206.8 million, or 70 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $6.16 billion.
Graphic Packaging shares have declined slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 35% in the last 12 months.
