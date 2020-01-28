Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

RESTAURANT BACK WAGES
Tucson restaurant must pay at least $100,000 in back wages
PHOENIX (AP) — A U.S. Department of Labor investigation has found that a Tucson restaurant owes its workers more than $100,000 in back wages. The federal agency said in a news release Monday that Chuy's Mesquite Broiler violated minimum wage and overtime requirements under the Fair Labor Standards Act. According to investigators, the restaurant failed to pay the required federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. For overtime hours, employees were paid either in cash or in a separate check but at straight-time rates. The restaurant also did not maintain adequate records of hours worked. Chuy's must also pay more than $20,000 in civil penalties.
BALLOT HARVESTING
Appeals court throws out Arizona ballot harvesting law
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal court has ruled that a 2016 Arizona law that bars anyone but a family member or caregiver from returning early ballots for someone else violates the Voting Rights Act and the Constitution. Monday's ruling from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals also found that Arizona's policy of discarding ballots if a voter went to the wrong precinct violates the law. Judge William A. Fletcher concluded that the practice of tossing ballots voted in the wrong precinct has a discriminatory effect on American Indian, Hispanic and African American voters in Arizona. Republicans who backed the law said it was a common-sense way to prevent fraud.
RECYCLING FRAUD ARRESTS
11 arrested in California in multi-state recycling scheme
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California officials have arrested 11 suspects they say ran a multi-state recycling fraud operation smuggling empty cans and bottles into California for 5- and 10-cent deposits. The suspects allegedly brought cans and bottles from Arizona and Nevada, where they don't pay fees, into Los Angeles-area recycling centers to illegally redeem deposits. Officials say the illegal cans and bottles cost the California recycling fund more than $2 million. Eleven people face charges of felony recycling fraud, conspiracy and grand theft.
OFFICER INJURED
Chandler traffic stop leaves suspect dead, officer injured
CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — A Chandler police officer is recovering after he was injured during a traffic stop that led to a suspect being shot and killed. Chandler police say the incident started Monday morning when the officer attempted a traffic stop near a hotel off of Interstate 10. The officer called for backup. Responding officers found a Prius that had crashed into a wall. The distressed officer was inside the Prius along with a man and a woman. The man was pronounced dead. Investigators say the officer was knocked unconscious during an altercation and fired his weapon. The woman in the car was arrested.
MISSING KIDS-MOM FOUND
Mom of 2 missing kids found in Hawaii with new husband
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police say the mother of two missing children has been found in Hawaii, along with her new husband, but the children still have not been located. Seventeen-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow have been missing since September. The Kauai Police Department announced Sunday that Lori Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell were contacted in Kauai on Saturday, where they had been staying for an unknown period of time. The couple's car was searched and Lori Vallow has been ordered to bring her children to an Idaho Department of Health and Welfare office by Thursday or risk being found in contempt of court.
HOMICIDE CASE-TUCSON
Tucson police: Body found in burning car now a homicide case
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tucson say they’re investigating a homicide after a man died in a burning car. They say multiple calls came around 2 a.m. Saturday about a vehicle fire in midtown Tucson. Officers arrived to find a passenger vehicle fully engulfed in flames. The fire was quickly extinguished and a Tucson Fire Department crew notified police that a deceased person was located in the vehicle. The investigation was initially classified as a suspicious death. Police on Sunday positively identified the victim as 45-year-old Luis Diaz. They say detectives now are investigating the death as a homicide, but didn’t immediately release any other details.
CHINA-OUTBREAK-AT A GLANCE
China confirms 4,500 cases of virus, more than 50 elsewhere
China has confirmed more than 4,500 cases of a new virus, with 106 deaths. Most have been in or near the central city of Wuhan where the illness first surfaced last month. More than 50 cases have been confirmed in other places with nearly all of them involving Chinese tourists or people who visited Wuhan recently. Five cases have been reported in the United States and 14 in Thailand. New cases were recently confirmed in Germany and Sri Lanka.
PUBLIC LAND ACCESS
US land agency seeks to ID public parcels that lack access
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. land managers say they will release by mid-March a priority list of federal lands that need but don’t have public access. U.S. Bureau of Land Management officials want people to nominate lands where the public could legally hunt, fish or pursue other recreational purposes, except the lands have no or limited access. The agency manages 383,000 square miles of land, primarily in western states. A representative of the National Wildlife Federation says the public access initiative is laudable but must be considered in the context of Trump’s broad rollbacks of environmental rules.