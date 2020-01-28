Man accused of killing ex’s dog faces multiple new charges

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Armed with a warrant to arrest a man after he was accused of shooting to death his ex-girlfriend’s dog, law enforcement moved in on Tuesday. But by the time cuffs were on the suspect, the list of charges he’s facing became much longer.
According to the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a home on Lashley Road in New Site to arrest Roger Malachi Reardon on an aggravated animal cruelty charge.
Investigators say the 30-year-old and his girlfriend broke up, and he then fatally shot her dog in the head.
The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force and New Site Police Department served the search warrant but discovered narcotics in plain view, according to the sheriff’s office.
A subsequent search warrant was obtained for the home and investigators found 73 grams of synthetic marijuana wax or Dab, 57 grams of marijuana, 12 strips of LSD and a Smith&Wesson .40 caliber pistol.
As a result, Reardon is not only facing the animal cruelty charge, he’s facing two counts of chemical endangerment of a child, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The suspect was taken to the Tallapoosa County Jail.
