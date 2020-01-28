Mobile Mini: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) _ Mobile Mini Inc. (MINI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $29 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 66 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 67 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.
The portable storage company posted revenue of $159.3 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported net income of $83.7 million, or $1.88 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $612.6 million.
Mobile Mini shares have increased roughly 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $40.53, an increase of 14% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MINI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MINI