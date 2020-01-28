Montgomery police seeking assistance in murder investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in a January murder investigation.
On Jan. 6, at around 1:30 a.m., MPD units responded to the 700 block of Coliseum Boulevard regarding a person suffering from several gunshot wounds. There, they found Erick Johnson inside a crashed vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information in this case should call MPD at 334-625-2831 or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP. Tips may lead to a $5,000 cash reward.
