New traffic pattern, signal in effect at East Blvd and I-85

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Drivers on the East Boulevard will experience the all new traffic signals and completed construction project for the first time Tuesday morning.
The Alabama Department of Transportation has completed a project it started in August of 2018, focusing on the area between Woodmere- south of the interstate, to Monticello Drive- just north of the interstate.
The Changes
- Continuing three lanes of traffic over interstate from Woodmere Boulevard to Monticello Drive.
- Signalized entrance ramp to I-85 north and south ramp just north of Carmichael Road.
- Dual rights onto I-85 north and south ramp just north of Carmichael Road.
- Continuing three lanes across the interstate from Monticello Drive to Woodmere Blvd.
- Upgraded signals at Carmichael Road, Interstate ramps, and Monticello Drive.
- Installation of overhead sign bridges at five locations along the Eastern Boulevard project limits.
Motorists should be mindful of workers and equipment when traveling through the work zone and follow the posted speed limit. Final striping remains to be completed.
The total project was expected to cost more than $16 million
