Police issue endangered alert for Louisiana woman and her 4 children

(WAFB) - Louisiana State Police troopers issued a notice late Monday, Jan. 27, advising members of the public that investigators are seeking Amanda Morgan, 33, and her four children.
Morgan and the children were last seen traveling in a blue 2015 Ford F150 bearing Texas license plate HFM2002. Troopers believe the group is traveling with Tyler Heard, 25.
Family members are worried about Morgan’s mental health. Troopers are also concerned for the safety of the children, Allison Morgan, 11, Brayden Morgan, 9, Autumn Morgan, 8, and Adalynn Morgan, 4.
The family may be headed to Alabama, troopers said.
Anyone having any information as to the whereabouts of the children, or Amanda Morgan, should immediately contact the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-259-9021 or dial 911.
