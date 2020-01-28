Salvage crews resume work at Scottsboro marina Tuesday morning

Jonathan Windsor with Union Rescue Squad in Boaz was paged out to help. He didn’t expect what he would find when he got to the scene. “Me and my captain spent two hours in the water. Seeing some of the things we seen I don’t wish on anybody," he said. Crews say they won’t give up until all victims have been recovered. They will then turn the scene over to the state to begin their investigation into what caused this fire that took so much from so many people.