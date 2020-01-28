Selma Interpretive Center to undergo $2.1 million expansion

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Selma Interpretative Center is set to undergo a $2.1 million expansion.
The new section will be just on the other side of the main museum.
Trini Moye is a park ranger with the center and is convinced the new exhibit hall will bring in more tourists to the historic city.
“It’s going to be something new to Selma because Selma has been waiting for this for a long time,” Moye said.
Sheryl Smedley of the chamber agrees.
“It happened right here in Selma, Alabama and what took place changed the world. It’s history,” said Smedley, the Selma-Dallas County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director.
The Selma Interpretative Center says it recorded 20,000 visitors in 2019, doubling the number since it opened in 2011. The expansion will include new exhibits, photos and a theatre for 100 people, serving as the bridge to bring history home.
“There’ll have some documentaries that will be available for visitors to preview at no cost,” said Smedley.
This has been a few months in the making.
We’re told the National Park Service is paying for the entire expansion. The city’s responsibility is to maintain the building, which it owns, according to the mayor. Work is already underway inside, a transformation that could unlock the center’s greater potential.
Moye says he believes the expansion will be completed by year’s end if not before
