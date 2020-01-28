2 sought in Enterprise identity theft investigation

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Enterprise Police Department has developed two persons of interest in an identity theft investigation.
According to police, the suspects targeted All in Credit Union members over the weekend. They reportedly obtained debit card account numbers and pin numbers fraudulently in this scam.
Detectives worked with All in Credit Union and have photos of the persons of interest. Anyone with additional information is asked to call EPD at 334-347-2222 or leave a tip here.
