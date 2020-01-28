Sunny, mild afternoon ahead

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fog will clear quickly by mid-morning, and from there it is smooth sailing through the rest of our Tuesday... sunshine takes the wheel and warms us into the upper 50s and lower 60s!
A fast-moving system rolls through Wednesday afternoon and evening, with some scattered pockets of rain - it’s not a washout, but we have upped our overall coverage a rain a bit.
A few claps of thunder are possible across far south Alabama, but we do not expect any tornadoes, damaging wind or hail. This is will likely be the first of several quick-moving systems that will slide through the Deep South over the next week or so...
Another dry day is expected Thursday, but we ramp up rain chances again Friday. While the big bulk of this system does not impact your weekend, don’t be surprised if a few showers linger into early Saturday morning.
Warmer weather cranks up both Saturday and Sunday, but by the time we hit early next week we could be pushing upper 60s for highs! That will likely be short lived, though... long range data suggests a blast of Arctic air is likely for the second half of next week. We’ll be watching!
