Support group for police officers’ wives explains how you can help Det. John Finke

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re on your side with ways you can help Detective John Finke as he recovers from being shot multiple times Sunday morning.
We're told the Birmingham Fraternal Order of Police and the North Precinct are collecting monetary donations and gift cards for Finke's family.
And as 2020 gets off to a tragic start with this shooting, a support group for wives of police officers wants to spread their mission.
It’s called Jefferson Women Behind the Badge and it’s all about providing understanding to wive’s of officers that no one else can.
“We send our hearts out on the streets daily. We don’t know that they’re going to return. We just have to look at God for guidance,” said Founder April Hutchins. “If no one gets it, I know they do. They understand the feelings that, sometimes it gets stressful when you don’t know. Just having someone there who understands the feelings that you’re having. It is definitely beneficial.”
You can learn more about Jefferson Women Behind the Badge, by clicking here.
You can contact the Birmingham FOP by clicking here, or you can make a donation to the Birmingham Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #1 by contacting BancorpSouth.
