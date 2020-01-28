Teen facing capital murder charge in 2019 Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a suspect has been charged in the 2019 shooting death of 17-year-old Courtney Jones.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Jaluntae Fleming, 17, has been charged with capital murder.
Duckett says the charge is related to a fatal July shooting which happened in the 400 block of Hall Street. When police arrived at the home they found Jones who had been fatally shot.
An investigation found the suspect had fired into the home, fatally striking Jones, Duckett added. The suspect was later identified as Fleming.
Fleming was placed in custody on Monday. He was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and is being held without bond.
