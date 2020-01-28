Union Springs woman stares down barrel of a gun in her own home

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - Betty Adams was sound asleep Saturday night when she heard the door bell ring on the backdoor.
“And she said, ‘Would you please help me my car has broken down,’” said Adams.
Adams let the woman in and didn’t suspect anything until the second suspect walked in. This time a man with his face covered.
“And he came in in the hallway right on in this room,” Adams remembered.
From there Betty Adams’ worst nightmare began to unfold in the family den.
“He was aiming to shoot you know this position,” Adams described how the alleged gunman pointed the weapon.
Alone. Scared. Shocked.
“He got $85 and some change. It was enough to give you a heart attack really," said Adams.
In terms of sheer terror, Betty Adams says this is the worst thing that’s ever happened to her but made no bones who protected her.
“It had to be God who did it. I couldn’t have done it through my own strength. I just asked God to please spare my life and I felt His protection," said Adams.
Once they left, the reality of it all became crystal clear.
“I certainly feel a certain degree of anger," said Adams.
Fingerprints dusted, Union Springs police say their investigation is well underway.
Two days removed from the biggest scare of her life, Adams played her favorite spiritual hymn for comfort and thanksgiving. For Betty Adams, ‘How Great Thou Art’ never felt so comforting as it did today in her north Union Springs home.
No suspects in custody, no arrest and a lesson learned the hard way for Betty Adams.
“It doesn’t look like we can help people like we used to," said Adams.
A lesson that could’ve been fatal.
Betty Adams says the suspects also stole some of her costume jewelry. Adams was not injured in the armed robbery.
