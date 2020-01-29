Aaron Cody Smith sentenced to 14 years in death of Greg Gunn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Montgomery police officer Aaron “Cody” Smith has been sentenced to 14 years in prison and will be required to pay court costs and restitution.
Smith was sentenced Wednesday after being convicted of manslaughter for the 2016 shooting death of 59-year-old Gregory Gunn. The charge of manslaughter is a Class B Felony with a sentencing range punishable between two and 20 years.
Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey previously said he would seek the maximum sentence against Smith.
The defense is seeking to appeal the verdict as well as an appeal bond to allow Smith to be out of prison while his case is pending before an appellate court.
Smith fatally shot Gunn during a field interview on McElvey Street on Feb. 25, 2016. During his trial, Smith testified his district was ‘getting torn up with burglaries’ and that his lieutenant instructed him to ‘stop everything that moved’ in his district.
Smith was arrested on March 2, 2016, following unrest and tension over Gunn’s death. A murder indictment followed in November 2016.
Smith exhausted all legal avenues to have this murder charge dismissed. The trial was held in Dale County after a series of petitions to have the trial moved out of Montgomery County.
Retired Circuit Judge Philip McLauchlin Jr. was the ninth judge to preside over this case following a number of recusals.
A majority white Dale County jury chose to convict Smith after hearing from a dozen witnesses, including Smith himself, over three days. They deliberated for about two hours before returning with the unanimous verdict.
Smith was charged with murder, but the jury was given the option to consider the lesser included charge of manslaughter.
Following his conviction, Smith immediately resigned from the Montgomery Police Department.
