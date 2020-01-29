Central Alabama Crimestoppers honors partners at luncheon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama Crimestoppers said “thank you” to a number of law enforcement officers and community partners Wednesday.
At its Annual Awards Luncheon, Crimestoppers recognized law enforcement officers who have gone “above and beyond” the call of duty. The organization also gave out special recognition awards, including to WSFA 12 News’ own Bethany Davis. Crimestoppers recognized her for her efforts in obtaining information that solved a nine-month vehicle hit-and-run death investigation.
Davis received the “Reporter of the Year” award, and this is the first time Crimestoppers has presented the award.
Here are the 2019 CrimeStoppers Officers of the Year:
- Pilot Shane Hobbs, ALEA
- Co-pilot Jerod Peak, ALEA
- Flight Officer/Hoist Operator Greg Rankin, ALEA
- Flight Officer Cpl. Tim Martin, ALEA
- Rescue Flight Officer Bill Bevan, ALEA
- Senior Trooper Scott Puckett, ALEA
- PCO III Jennifer White, ALEA
- Trooper Jason Fox, ALEA
- Deputy J. C. Grant, Autauga County Sheriff’s Office
- Sergeant Eric Bruner, Elmore County Sheriff’s Office
- Officer Sean Brosius, Millbrook Police Department
- Officer Michael Snyder, Millbrook Police Department
- Sergeant David Alford, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office
- Corporal Robert M. Petipas, Montgomery Police Department
- Investigator Clint Lee, Prattville Police Department
- Deputy Isaiah K. Taylor*, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office (*17-year-old Reeltown junior with cerebral palsy, sworn in as honorary deputy)
- Sergeant Eric Ernsberger, Troy Police Department
- Officer Tyshawn Shephard, Tuskegee Police Department
- Corporal Alexander Swanson, Union Springs Police Department
Here are the recipients of the Special Recognition Awards:
- School Resource Officer Corporal D. M. Thornton
- Asset Protection Specialist Jason Burns
- Asset Protection Specialist Robert Furlong
- WSFA 12 News reporter Bethany Davis
- Deputy Isaiah K. Taylor
Crimestoppers takes tips called in from the public, which often help law enforcement officials solve crimes.
